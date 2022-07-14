Ryan McDonagh arrives in Nashville, excited to get started with the Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators added 12-year National Hockey League veteran Ryan McDonagh to its roster less than two weeks ago. While he hasn’t met any players face-to-face, he already feels at home here.

McDonagh spent eight seasons with the New York Rangers, four of which he was the captain, and the last four seasons in Tampa Bay. Two of his four seasons in Tampa ended in Stanley Cup Championship wins. McDonagh played 71 games in the 2021-22 season and tallied 26 points.

He said this Preds team has what it takes to win a title, calling the group “hungry,” and he said he immediately picked up on the excitement and high expectations to win. McDonagh said he is excited to be on the home side of Bridgestone Arena because it’s one of the most challenging places to play as an opponent.

Not only does he see the potential to win a title in Nashville, but he said it is known around the league how welcoming and family-oriented this franchise is. In his media availability today, he said he is settling on finding a house and getting his family accustomed to the new city. He is excited to get on the ice and build chemistry with the team.

