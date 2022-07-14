Roofing company owner turns self in, accused of home improvement fraud

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of fraud in 2020 turned himself into the authorities Wednesday.

In 2020, Investigative reporter Caresse Jackman was told by several homeowners that James Kenton and Tennessee Metal Roofing conducted sub-par work on their homes.

Since our original stories in 2020, Kenton had surrendered his contractor’s license in Tennessee.

Kenton is reportedly facing the following charges:

- Home Improvement Fraud - $10,000 OR GT, LT $60,000

- Theft of Property ->$1,000 BUT <$2,500

- Theft of Property -$2,500 OR > BUT < $10,000

- Home Improvement Fraud - >$1,000 BUT < $2,500

- Home Improvement Fraud - $2,500 OR > BUT < $10,000

His arraignment is set to be at 9 a.m. on July 20, 2022.

