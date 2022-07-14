Police are investigating a man’s death in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway into the death of a young man in Clarksville on Thursday morning.

According to Clarksville Police, officers were called to Tiny Town Road and Allen Road around 4 a.m. for a man lying unconscious in the road. The 21-year-old man had an injury to his head and was bleeding from his nose and ears.

The man was transported to Tennova Healthcare via ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

Parts on Tiny Town Road were closed near Allen Road for the investigation, which is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.