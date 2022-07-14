Police: 21-year-old arrested after allegedly killing acquaintance

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities announced the arrest of a man accused of murdering someone Thursday morning

According to Clarksville Police, officers were called to Tiny Town Road and Allen Road around 4 a.m. for a man lying unconscious on the road. The 22-year-old man appeared to have an injury to his head and was bleeding from his nose and ears. It was later discovered that the man was shot in the head.

The man was transported to Tennova Healthcare via ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.

CPD detectives with the Special Operations Homicide Unit arrested 21-year-old Darean Parrish, of Springfield, for the homicide. Police said they believed this was not a random act, and both parties were acquainted with each other and traveling in the exact vehicle at the time of the homicide.

Authorities added that Parrish fled to Springfield after the shooting, where he was later taken into custody.

The victim’s name has yet to be released due to authorities working to notify the next of kin.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Goble at 931-648-0656, ext. 5323.

The investigation remains ongoing.

