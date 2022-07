ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Antioch on Thursday morning.

According to police, a man was hit by a vehicle in the 3900 block of Apache Trail around 9:30 a.m.

The driver remained at the scene.

The 3900 block of Apache Trail is closed in both directions due to a fatal crash investigation. A male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The driver stayed at the scene. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 14, 2022

