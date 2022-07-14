New database to launch Maury Co. 911 for Autism Awareness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Maury County 911 will soon have a new database that will act as a resource for first responders and people with autism during an emergency.

Flashing lights and sirens can be overwhelming, especially for those with autism.

A first responder background it’s something medical student Fabian Oden knows all too well.

“If someone cannot verbally communicate what they need, I rather be on the front end of that and know I got other tools in my toolbox,” Oden said.

Creating a new database, Oden developed the Maury County 911 autism form.

It’ll give first responders the tools they need to communicate effectively and provide proper treatment for individuals with autism.

“Once the family submits the form, what is going to happen is it will automatically go to Maury County 911. They will look at the form and look at the address, and then they will flag the address in the 911 system,” explained Oden.

Annette Hatfield fully supports this project as director of The King’s Daughters’ School Center for Autism.

“I’ve heard some really sad stories in the past few years where individuals with autism were approached in a manner that was inappropriate, and it was simply because the first responders did not have the knowledge. So having this database where you could quickly identify and scan could make a major difference,” said Hatfield.

With the launch date coming up on June 21st, Captain Bo Harden with Maury County Fire department is excited to see the change.

“Maybe if we are getting close to that person’s house, we could turn our sirens off to not scare them, or if we make contact with them, we know that they are non-verbal and there are certain things he or she has to communicate,” Capt. Harden stated.

To submit your form, click here.

