Nashville Flyers to host 2022 Dixie Majors World Series

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Flyers are preparing to host the 2022 Dixie Majors World Series later this month.

Teenagers in the inner city have lost interest in playing the game of baseball. It’s a national issue, but some adults, like Nashville Coach Allen Murphy, who grew up with the game, are trying to change that here. An upcoming tournament for the best teams in the Southeast could help.

Football and basketball are more popular, but it’s baseball for Cleveland Park’s Nashville Flyers.

They’re good; don’t expect teenage modesty from Kyrie Christian. “I don’t know one of a kind; I got you anything you need me to do.”

These young men are some of the best teenage baseball players in the Southeast; they can bat, field, run and throw.

Intangibles count too. Most of them talk about the importance of leadership.

The team wins more than it loses; they’ll host a 12-team, 11 South Eastern State championship tournament later this month for the first time in 65 years.

All of this is about more than just balls and strikes or wins and losses, whether the kids know it.

Baseball coach Allen Murphy teaches integrity. “Life lessons Life Lessons, that’s we want them to do, make the right choices.”

While the dirt on their uniforms will rub off. the hope is that integrity won’t

