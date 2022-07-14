Minor touched inappropriately at Nashville Shores; Experts offer advice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man for touching a juvenile girl inappropriately at a Nashville Shores pool on Wednesday.

Police said the juvenile girl told them after the man grabbed her private part, she screamed “No,” got out of the pool, and told someone what happened.

Dr. Lisa Milam, a Forensic social worker with Our kids Center at Nashville General Hospital, said the young girl did the right things in this incident.

“I think that’s what happened at Nashville Shores is that we have a child; I don’t know how old that child is who was immediately able to tell. And that was the first really good thing,” Dr. Milam said. “The second really good thing is that the adult she talked to responded appropriately and intervened and protected and helped her,” she added.

Milam said when it comes to sexual battery or assault with minors, it’s essential parents tell their kids they should always speak up and report it to someone.

“Communicate to your children; it’s okay to tell. Because that’s what safety is,” Dr. Milam said. “Safety really is about having a place to go for help when you are hurt and when you need help. When kids feel safe, it allows them to be able to reach out to a trusted adult or someone who believes they can help them,” she added.

Gilberto Perez was the man police arrested.

Police said Perez was first floating behind the young girl on the lazy river. When she moved to the wave pool, the juvenile girl told police Perez followed her there. That’s when the Juvenile victim said he inappropriately touched her.

“But you want to start with young children, giving them names, what are the names they use for the private part of their body and giving them information that if someone touches any one of those parts of the body or doesn’t something that doesn’t feel okay, it’s okay to tell and give them people they can tell,” Dr. Milam said.

The affidavit said the victim and her young brother identified Perez to security at Nashville Shores, and security there detained him until police arrived on the scene.

For kids, Dr. Milam said parents should communicate the idea that it isn’t their fault when someone inappropriately touches them.

“What’s important for all adults, when you’re around kids, is to be aware of people who may be acting ways that are odd. whether that’s following a child or paying particular attention to a child that’s clearly not theirs,” Dr. Milam said. “Any adult whose harasses or attempts to isolate a child in some way. And that’s true if you’re in a public place or normal day-to-day the life,” she added.

Nashville Shores sent this statement to WSMV 4:

The safety of our guests and employees is the number one priority at Nashville Shores, and we take these matters seriously. Our internal security personnel and off-duty officers were made aware of the alleged incident and were able to detain the suspect quickly until Metro police arrived. We are working with police with the investigation.

Dr. Milam is reminding adults of an obligation regarding the sexual abuse of minors.

“Anytime you have a concern or suspicion a child may have been a victim of sexual abuse, whether it’s something seen or something a child has told you, the law requires you to make a report to the department of children’s services,” she said.

Perez faces charges of sexual battery- force or coercion

