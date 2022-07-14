Advertisement

Memphis woman killed while crossing street

By Tony Garcia and Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Antioch on Thursday morning.

MNPD identified Kentarius Carpenter, 31, of Memphis as the pedestrian that was fatally struck on Apache Trail by a Ford Focus.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the Ford was traveling east along a slight right curve when Carpenter ran across the roadway.

There were no signs of impairment at the scene.

It is unknown if there will be charges at this time.

