Man struck by vehicle while walking on East Nashville road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was severely injured on Wednesday night when he was struck by a vehicle in East Nashville.

According to Metro Police, the man walked out on Gallatin Avenue around 11 p.m. on Wednesday when he was hit by a woman driving inbound. The man was dragged for a short while, seriously injuring his head.

Metro’s fatal crash team was on site, given the severity of the man’s injuries. He remains at the hospital.

The woman remained at the scene and no charges have been filed.

Gallatin Avenue was shut down at Chicamauga Avenue for several hours for investigators to clear the scene.

Scene of a pedestrian incident in East Nashville. (WSMV)

