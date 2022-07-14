Advertisement

Investigators say they’ve seized land owned by TN Metal Roofing Owner James Kenton


police lights generic
police lights generic(None)
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A shiny boat and a piece of land all once belonged to James Kenton, the man who police say owns Tennessee Metal Roofing.

But not anymore, based on what happened in Davidson County Court in October 2020.

News 4 Nashville first told you about Kenton after he was arrested for HomeImprovement Fraud in August 2020.

Owner of roofing company facing charges for home improvement fraud

”By the way, he’s now a suspect in this case,” MNPD Detective William Thorowgood stated to a representative from the District Attorney’s Office. Detective Thorwogood was referring to Kenton’s attorney, Joe Calvert.

Detective Thorowgood then handed James Kenton an envelope, stating that his property off of Saundersville Road in Mt. Juliet was being seized.

”We seized a plot of land in Wilson County that was purchased by Mr. Kentonthrough what we believe is a shell corporation entitled JKLT, LLC,” Detective Thorowgood said.

An alleged shell corporation, Detective Thorowgood says, Kenton’s attorney Joe Calvert, helped him get.

”Mr. Calvert assisted his client in purchasing the licensing for that company. Which of course, as an attorney, is in his job description. But the fact that it involves what appears to be a shell company, that doesn’t do any business in the state of Tennessee, it makes it suspicious to say least,” Detective Throwgood said.

A shell company is an inactive company used for various financial maneuvers. It also can be kept dormant for future use.

Detective Thorowgood tells News 4 Nashville that he’s hoping to have the proceeds from the land go towards Kenton’s former customers if Kenton’scase makes it to trial.

State records show metal roofing business owner allegedly worked on a project before obtaining a license

”Right now, we just have two purchases with that Shell Corporation, which is a boat that has since been sold and of course this plot of land in Wilson County,” Detective Thorowgood said.

After setting up Kenton’s preliminary hearing, News 4 questioned his attorney Joe Calvert about the land seizure and the alleged shell corporation.

”There’s no Shell company,” Calvert said.”So what is JKLT, LLC?” Call 4 Action Problem Solver Caresse Jackman asked.

That’s an LLC. I set up an LLC. I set up LLCs for people every day.

News 4 then asked Calvert if he felt it was a conflict of interest to do so with Mr. Kenton.

”There was no criminal case when I set up the LLC,” Calvert said. That was after setting up the LLC. I didn’t know what he was going to use the LLC for,” Calvert said.

Investigators say Joe Calvert has not been charged or connected to Kenton’sHome Improvement Fraud Investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Former roofer accused
Roofing company owner turns self in, accused of home improvement fraud
home improvement
State records show metal roofing business owner allegedly worked on a project before obtaining a license
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
Owner of roofing company facing charges for home improvement fraud
WSMV drone flood footage
Waverly flood footage - August 2021