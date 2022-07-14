Health Department investigating fourth monkeypox case in Davidson Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Public Health Department has confirmed four cases presumed to be monkeypox in Nashville.

Three of the cases have surfaced in the last week. The Health Department reports that none of the individuals required hospitalization.

MPHD’s investigative team is working to identify and reach out to all potential contacts in each case, should there be any.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), monkeypox is a rare condition similar to smallpox, with milder symptoms and rarely fatal. The virus spreads through:

direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids

respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact

touching items like clothing or linens that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids

Monkeypox

The CDC found symptoms of infection typically begin with a fever, headache, muscle aches, and exhaustion before a rash sets in. A good number of cases have reported no symptoms at all, other than the rash.

The monkeypox rash is characterized by sores, bumps or fluid-filled growths. Anyone experiencing the rash should avoid contact with anyone or anything until it full heals and a fresh layer of skin has grown over the area. Most cases are resolved in 2-4 weeks.

