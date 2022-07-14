First Alert Forecast: Comfortable morning followed temps in the 90s

It’s a much more comfortable start to our Thursday with many of us waking up in the 60s to start off the day.

We should not find any big problems for our morning commute, though there could be some areas of patchy fog near bodies of water. This afternoon will still be hot with temperatures in the lower 90s in most areas under plenty of sunshine. The good news is that the humidity looks to stay in check for the day.

Tonight, will be partly cloudy and comfortable again with lows in the mid and upper 60s.

Highs tomorrow will top off in the lower and mid 90s with a good deal of sunshine in the afternoon. It will be slightly humid during the day, but nothing overly oppressive.

The start of our weekend is looking nice with highs in the mid 90s on Saturday with plenty of afternoon sunshine.

Sunday is looking slightly more humid with temperatures in the lower 90s and a late day shower or storm that cannot be ruled out.

On Monday we’ll see more scattered showers and storms with temperatures around 90 in the afternoon. But some spots are going to stay in the 80s on Monday.

A leftover shower or storm will be around on Tuesday before we dry out on Wednesday with highs in the lower to mid 90s.

