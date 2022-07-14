EXPLAINER: How hot is too hot for the human body?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new temperature study by Penn State University released this week reports what temperature is considered too hot to be outside.

The report said 88 degrees Fahrenheit is the temperature that is too hot for the human body when it comes to regular daily activity. This is known as the wet bulb temperature. 95 degrees is reportedly the threshold

The study also revealed that healthy people could begin to struggle to regulate their core body temperature at 88 degrees with 100% humidity.

Higher heat and humidity can make it harder for the body to evaporate sweat and cool itself. This can lead to heat stroke, a severe medical emergency that can be life-threatening.

