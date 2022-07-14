Advertisement

Elevated ozone levels predicted in 3 Mid-South counties

Higher temperatures, sunlight and pollution contribute to higher ozone levels.
Higher temperatures, sunlight and pollution contribute to higher ozone levels.(Ozone in the low)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say higher-than-normal ozone levels could cause health problems for some residents in west Tennessee, east Arkansas and north Mississippi on Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service in Memphis, health officials have issued a “code orange” ozone forecast for Shelby County, Tennessee; Crittenden County, Arkansas; and DeSoto County, Mississippi.

Officials say ozone values in the three Mid-South counties will exceed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency`s federal safe health standard.

Groups that could be sensitive to the ozone levels are active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma. They should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

Latest News

Monkeypox Gfx
3 probable cases of monkeypox reported in Tennessee
Oil spill
State: 201K gallons of oil spill from pipeline in Tennessee
Tenn. judges nix Jewish couple’s suit alleging adoption bias
Tennessee State Capitol
Court lets Tennessee 6-week abortion ban take effect