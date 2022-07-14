Development company to move forward with RiverChase rebuild

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Redevelopment plans for RiverChase Apartments are moving forward.

They were built in the late 1960s and Urban League leaders believe the building needs to be torn down and rebuilt.

The project is expected to help people who need an affordable place to live.

Kenya McGruder from Urban League of Middle Tennessee is happy to see RiverChase being turned into a mixed-use complex.

“This is what we need to be doing. It’s the 21st century,” McGruder said. “We know that our community has grown by leaps and bounds, but we encourage all developers to think in this way.”

Former Riverchase residents will be given a chance to move back into the re-developed homes, due to a new community benefits agreement.

The agreement will allow them two years to move back in and will provide money to help with those costs.

Cypress Real Estate Advisors (CREA) is transforming RiverChase into a mixed-use apartment complex with 1,050 units, 225 of those being affordable housing.

The company is also giving RiverChase residents up to $2,200 in relocation assistance.

“Yes, it is disruptive. We don’t deny that,” admitted Victory Young of CREA. “But we are also providing a template for other developers to develop other apartment complexes in a fast-growing city in a way that is a little bit different and shows that commercial development can be consistent with affordable housing development.”

The Metro Council still needs to approve the redevelopment plans before construction can start, which are scheduled to start in the fall.

