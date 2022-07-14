Convicted burglary suspect caught, receives 7 burglary-related charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A convicted burglary wanted in Nashville, and Sumner County was arrested Thursday afternoon on seven outstanding burglary warrants through a coordinated effort on South 6th and Summer Place.

On Tuesday, Robert William Dowell, 34, of Goodlettsville, was identified as the suspect in a string of recent commercial burglaries in the Rivergate Parkway and Gallatin Pike North areas.

On Thursday, detectives from Hermitage, Madison, and East precincts, along with assistance from Aviation and Canine units, took Dowell into custody after he was seen in the James Cayce neighborhood.

Metro Police said the surveillance footage showed Dowell breaking through the glass doors to access cash registers at Tiedt’s Automotive on May 26th, Rivergate Supermercado on May 29th, and Mida on June 8th. He also is accused of the June 8th attempted burglary at Meineke on Gallatin Pike North.

Authorities said Dowell is additionally charged with three burglaries in Sumner County.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.