USN hires first person of color to lead school in 107 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - This week, a Nashville private school made history after hiring the first person of color to lead the school.

After 107 years, the University School of Nashville will have its first person of color leading the k-12 school. WSMV4 spoke to the school’s new director, parents, and students.

Nashville is filled with dozens of private schools just like this one, schools that for decades have never been led by a person of color, but now the university school of Nashville wants to change that.

“Being an Indian mom of two biracial kids, having a sense of belonging for my children was really important,” Parent Tina Modi said.

Tina Modi is talking about Nashville private schools. For years private schools have struggled with diversity. It’s something Modi said she spent hours looking into before enrolling her kids in a local school.

“The diversity of the student body and focus on individualism for students,” Modi said.

Modi said she doesn’t just want her kids to have diverse classmates but also leaders.

“I think it’s really important to have somebody that has walked the walk and experienced what’s it’s like to be a person of color,” Modi said.

And after 107 years, University School of Nashville board members said they’d found that person.

“It’s an exciting chance to be director of such an important and prestigious institution,” Reed said.

On July 1st, Board members hired former School at Columbia University Director Amani Reed as USN’s first person of color to lead the school.

“My hope is this continues to broaden the sense of what success and leadership look like; I think that our students will see me in this role and understand that they can achieve all sorts of different things,” Reed said.

Reed said he plans to grow their diversity programs and change the conversation about race.

“Creating safety and security to have difficult conversations, I think, is one of the first things that I hope to be able to do,” Reed said.

He also wants to speak with students like Tate Dawkins to hear what they’d like to see.

“I bet he’s going to make amazing changes, and I’m just really excited,” Dawkins said.

And she’s not the only one.

“I could be more thrilled to have a person of color now leading USN,” Modi said.

USN school officials say they hope this push for better leadership and diversity will not only help students but push other private schools to make a change.

