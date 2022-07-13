TWRA explains mollusk “die-off” seen at Old Hickory Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Video from concerned fishermen shows thousands of dead clams floating in Old Hickory Lake this week.

The video spurred the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) to open an investigation at the lake and are categorizing these mystery floaters as Asian clams, obviously not native to Tennessee.

According to TWRA, this invasive species, more formally known as corbicula fluminea, arrived in North America in the late 1800s or early 1900s.

They can now be found in most waterways across the country.

They appear to be dying from the heat. TWRA said the water temperature in the lakes around Nashville are 80 - 82 degrees. Too hot for the Asian clams to survive.

TWRA said this should not impact people’s health in any way. The worst that will happen is a few bad fishing days.

“It’s because you have all this extra feed out in the water that your catfish are going to be eating,” said Jason Wisniewski, TWRA’s mussel conservation coordinator. “Your brim, your bass, just about everything loves to eat these.”

TWRA said this “die-off” will likely continue for a week or two, but could happen more often, here in Tennessee, if temperatures continue to rise.

