TBI issues Silver Alert for missing man in Murfreesboro
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking for a mentally-impaired man missing out of Murfreesboro.
According to TBI and Murfreesboro Police, 21-year-old Teyton Guthrie went missing on Tuesday, near the Walmart on Old Fort Parkway.
MPD said Guthrie may be unable to mentally find his own way home safely without help. He stands at 5′11″ and weighs roughly 215 pounds.
Anyone with information on Guthrie’s whereabouts is asked to contact MPD at 629-201-5514.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.