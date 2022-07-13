Advertisement

TBI issues Silver Alert for missing man in Murfreesboro

Silver Alert issued for Teyton Guthrie, age 21.
Silver Alert issued for Teyton Guthrie, age 21.(TBI)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking for a mentally-impaired man missing out of Murfreesboro.

According to TBI and Murfreesboro Police, 21-year-old Teyton Guthrie went missing on Tuesday, near the Walmart on Old Fort Parkway.

MPD said Guthrie may be unable to mentally find his own way home safely without help. He stands at 5′11″ and weighs roughly 215 pounds.

Anyone with information on Guthrie’s whereabouts is asked to contact MPD at 629-201-5514.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV bank robber
Bank robber sought in West Nashville
Man suspected of robbing a bank in West Nashville.
Search for bank robbery suspect underway in Nashville
WSMV Bettie Page
Fans of Bettie Page push for historical marker in Nashville
WSMV Bettie Page
Fans push for Bettie Page historical marker