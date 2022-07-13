Search for bank robbery suspect underway in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for a man who reportedly robbed a bank in West Nashville on Wednesday morning.

According to police, a man entered the Regions Bank on Ridgefield Way off Harding Pike around 9:30 a.m. and slipped the bank teller a note. The message on the note told the teller to give him money or be shot.

Surveillance footage from the bank did not show the man had a weapon.

Police are asking anyone who may know the man from the footage or his whereabouts to call 61-742-7463.

Man suspected of robbing a bank in West Nashville. (MNPD)

Montgomery Bell Academy was hosting a summer camp just a few blocks from the robbery on Harding Pike. Staff were told to keep the campus on lockdown until the scene on Ridgefield Way was cleared. Parents of the children at the camp said the lockdown was lifted a short time later.

