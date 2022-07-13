Rutherford Co Fire & Rescue battles house fire

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday, Rutherford County Fire & Rescue along with personnel from Rutherford County Emergency Management Systems and the sheriff’s office helped battle a house fire on Libby Street.

When officials arrived, there was heavy fire and smoke.

Emergency officials attacked from inside to bring the blaze under control.

No injuries were reported and occupants were not home at the time of the fire.

As of this writing, there is no cause as to how the fire began and the fire marshal’s office is investigating.

