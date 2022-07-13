Rescuers free man stuck in pizza oven vent

LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46/Gray News) – Employees at a shopping center in Georgia heard a man yelling for help as they showed up for work Tuesday morning.

“I definitely did not expect this,” Staff Sgt. Brittany Davis, a recruiter for the U.S. Army told WGCL.

She and a co-worker heard the screams as they opened the recruiting office for the day.

“We actually stepped back to see if maybe someone was on top of the roof,” Davis said, explaining the man was stuck in an oven vent overhead.

A worker at the Little Caesar’s Pizza next door heard the same screams coming from the vent more clearly.

“He was actually saying that he can’t breathe, that he’s having a panic attack,” Davis said. “Of course, I was just concerned for him.”

She called 911 and emergency workers jumped into action.

“Kind of unconventional, something we don’t deal with every day,” Captain Jaeson Daniels said.

As fire and rescue crews cut away part of the vent, they could see how narrow the space was where the man was trapped.

“I’m glad that our guys, in particular our heavy rescue unit, carries a lot of different tools and we were able to use a lot of them today to get him out safely,” Daniels said.

When rescuers finally freed the man, police officers put him in handcuffs and escorted him to an awaiting ambulance.

He was complaining of dehydration and friction burns on his arms from where he slid down the shaft, so paramedics took him to a hospital to be checked out.

Detectives did not immediately say what charges the man will face or speculate on his motive for entering the building.

“He didn’t give a statement on what he was actually doing, but it’s pretty apparent,” Daniels said. “We’ll let PD sort those things out.”

