Police: Victim shot by acquaintance, to be taken into custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police Violent Crimes detectives continued their investigation into a shooting that took place Tuesday evening between people who allegedly knew each other on Old Hickory Boulevard W and Heritage Drive.

MNPD said the 28-year-old victim was reportedly driving west on Old Hickory Boulevard and approaching Heritage Drive when the driver of a gray Dodge Challenger, who the victim knew, pulled up alongside him.

The victim reportedly attempted to speed off but was soon stopped by a red light on heritage Drive. The two men exchanged words before a male passenger in the Dodge Challenger fired a gun, hitting the victim, who is reportedly in stable condition.

MNPD said the victim has six outstanding warrants for his arrest on domestic assault and failure to appear charges and will be taken into custody upon discharge from the hospital.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

This story is developing. WSMV 4 will update as more information comes in.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.