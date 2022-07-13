Police investigate high number of car break-ins in Salemtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating a slew of car break-ins in Germantown early Monday morning near 7th and Hume.

“I got up to go walk my dogs,” Richard Ketter, who lives in the area, said. “It took me a second to realize there was glass all over the streets. I noticed a lot of the cars had been bashed out.”

When Ketter got to his car, he saw his car’s driver-seat window was also busted. “I was upset, very upset they had done that,” Ketter said.

Ketter isn’t the only one. There was still glass all along Hume Tuesday afternoon after MNPD said at least 12 cars in the area had their windows busted on Monday morning. “It made me take a second to think if there is more MNPD could do or we could do at a community level to have more security on the streets,” Ketter said.

MNPD said that groups of thieves will check peoples’ door handles with many people parking in the streets in places like Germantown and East Nashville. Ketter said his doors were locked, which MNPD recommends. Police also said you don’t leave any valuables in your car, especially weapons. Park in secure areas when possible, like a parking garage. Ketter has now moved his vehicle to one.

“This whole area over here is gated parking,” Ketter said. “It is just way less convenient to get to our unit, which is right along the street here. I will be definitely parking inside more often.”

Ketter said his window would cost more than $200 to fix, but nothing was stolen from his car. “It felt violating to have that happen to your car and stuff rummaged through.”

Metro Police said there are no suspects or leads. However, a video circulating on social media of a group breaking into cars in the area that morning. Police said a detective would check out that video and any surveillance to see if this is a new group targeting cars or a group that matches existing cases police are looking into.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.