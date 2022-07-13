New weather sirens in Springfield, TN

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The city of Springfield, Tennessee has launched a brand-new siren system to alert residents of severe weather in the area.

While they will still sound in an active tornado warning, you’ll now also hear a type of siren in a big thunderstorm or when there’s lightning around.

Here’s the breakdown: You’ll still hear the traditional wailing alarm during a tornado warning, but you’ll now also hear a recorded message with it. The second type of alert you’ll hear is an alarm sounding during a severe thunderstorm warning. This will be an alert tone only with no message. And something else new-- an alert for lightning. These are actually pretty common in the Midwest, but fairly new to Tennessee. You’ll hear an air horn-type alert when lightning is reported nearby.

However, you never want to solely rely on outdoor sirens. They were invented decades ago before widespread technology, mainly for people who work outside. A lot of people can’t even hear them inside their homes.

You can also use a NOAA weather radio. And of course, our First Alert weather team will alert you on TV if there’s ever any severe weather anywhere in Middle Tennessee or Southern Kentucky.

