Nashville Fire investigates shopping center fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the Nashville Fire Department are on the scene of a fire in the Madison area.

The fire happened at a shopping area in 3918 Dickerson Pike at Able Helpers Homecare of Nashville, Soul Food Kitchen, Nailed By Mariee, The HELP Center and NUTRITION TIME. The fire was reported around 9 p.m.

When officials arrived on the scene, they saw a commercial property with heavy smoke.

Crews established a water supply and are working to extinguish the fire.

This story is developing; WSMV 4 will update as more information comes in.

