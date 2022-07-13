Nashville Fire investigates shopping center fire
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the Nashville Fire Department are on the scene of a fire in the Madison area.
The fire happened at a shopping area in 3918 Dickerson Pike at Able Helpers Homecare of Nashville, Soul Food Kitchen, Nailed By Mariee, The HELP Center and NUTRITION TIME. The fire was reported around 9 p.m.
When officials arrived on the scene, they saw a commercial property with heavy smoke.
Crews established a water supply and are working to extinguish the fire.
This story is developing; WSMV 4 will update as more information comes in.
