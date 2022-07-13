Nashville celebrates Burger Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Seven-dollar Hamburgers are on sale at 47 different burger places across the city this week as part of Nashville’s annual Burger Week.

Coincidentally it’s NATIONAL French Fry day too. So it’s the sizzle that takes the spotlight.

Grilled Burgers everywhere and in every style are all part of Burger week.

If you want the classic go-to Browns, selling here since 1927, the oldest burger joint in town.

Germantown Pub has a different spin on jalapeno, pico de gallo, and un poco, de grassa, which means just a little grease.

The owner there says why not? It’s the South, the home of both Pimento Cheese and Peaches.

Ketchup and Mustard remains the most popular condiment, but now everything is fair game, and choices keep growing,

You decide if it’s an improvement.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.