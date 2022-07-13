Mother searching for summer camp, program for son with autism

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville mother has been asking for help after struggling for years to find a suitable summer camp and program for her son living with autism.

For those looking for a summer camp in Nashville, they are not too hard to find, however, when your child is autistic, non-verbal and not potty trained that search becomes harder.

At the age of two, Landon Mitchell was diagnosed with autism, now at seven, he has been struggling to speak.

“He is non-speaking, we are still working on toilet training, and every now and then he can get a little aggressive because he cannot express what his needs are,” Landon’s mother Nichole said. “Our son will be eight at the end of this month and he is till in pull-ups, having to change. I’ve got scratches and bruises on me from him trying to communicate with us,” Nichole said.

Nichole and her husband have a lot of help while using school programs during the year, but when summer comes around, they have a major issue finding suitable childcare.

“When we take him to places that say ‘yes we are super inclusive and take all abilities’ they are not equipped to handle things like that and we don’t feel as included,” Nichole said.

For months Nichole said she and other mothers have called camps all over the area and have gotten the same answer.

“They are not very accommodating for some of those bigger challenges,” Nichole said.

Some camp owners said they just don’t have the staff to do it all.

Because of her son, Nichole and her husband have had to work from home during the summer.

“We are balancing what Landon’s needs are against what our responsibilities are at work and it feels like we’re not really satisfying either,” Nichole said. “I’m not being the best mom if I’m in a meeting and I’m not being the best employee if I’m tending to my son all day long.”

Metro Nashville school officials said parents who have been struggling to find programs can reach out to them for help as well as apply for their summer programs for students with disabilities.

