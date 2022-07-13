Metro Police investigate three shootings in Nashville Tuesday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating three shootings that occurred Tuesday evening in the Nashville area.

Authorities told us that the three shootings occurred in Madison at the intersection of West Old Hickory Blvd and Heritage Drive, and Antioch at Cane Ridge Road. They all occurred around 7:10 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Officers on the scene of the Old Hickory Boulevard West and Heritage Drive shooting said two men pulled up in a gray Dodge Challenger to a man who was sitting in a car and shot him in the arm. The suspects then allegedly drove off. The victim’s car was later towed when police arrived at the scene.

Police believe that the second shooting, originally reported at 510 Heritage Dr., is connected and do not know the whereabouts of the two that attacked the man.

The third shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Cane Ridge Road. Officials said one person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

There is no information at this time regarding any arrests made at this time.

This story is developing. WSMV 4 will update as more information comes in.

