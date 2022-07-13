Advertisement

Metro PD still working to identify driver 3 months after fatal crash


Car involved in April hit-and-run
Car involved in April hit-and-run(Photo courtesy of Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department are still working to identify the driver who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run three months later.

On April 1, 43-year-old Anthony Pompa, of Springfield was hit on the east side of Dickerson Pike near Sunset Drive by a black Chevrolet Malibu with the temporary tag, Q0NH76.

According to officials, the car has damage to the front passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information on the Malibu or the driver involved is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business owners clean up after fire
Business owners clean up after fire
Full "Buck" Moon
‘Buck Moon’ over Middle Tennessee Wednesday night
Crash shuts down I-40 in Dickson County
Crash shuts down I-40 in Dickson County
Education savings account program can move forward
Education savings account program can move forward
House fire in Rutherford County
House fire in Rutherford County