Metro PD still working to identify driver 3 months after fatal crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department are still working to identify the driver who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run three months later.

On April 1, 43-year-old Anthony Pompa, of Springfield was hit on the east side of Dickerson Pike near Sunset Drive by a black Chevrolet Malibu with the temporary tag, Q0NH76.

According to officials, the car has damage to the front passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information on the Malibu or the driver involved is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

