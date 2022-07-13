Man hospitalized after being shot in the neck

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Police Department are investigating a shooting in the Antioch area.

A shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 5300 block of Cane Ridge Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a wound to his neck. There were two other people inside the apartment at the time. Police believe that one of the two people in the apartment shot him.

The man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries according to officials.

There is no information at this time regarding any arrests made at this time.

This story is developing. WSMV4 will update as more information comes in.

