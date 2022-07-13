Man accused of hiding weapons inside jail says certain evidence was illegally collected

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Alex Friedmann, the prisoner-rights advocate charged with hiding weapons and ammunition inside the Davidson County jail, asked a judge not to allow specific evidence from his home to be introduced at his upcoming trial.

Friedmann and his legal team appeared in court Wednesday afternoon, arguing that metro police illegally obtained certain items collected at his house.

Friedmann’s trial is slated to begin Monday, and a judge is set to rule on the motions this Friday.

