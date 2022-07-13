Advertisement

Man accused of hiding weapons inside jail says certain evidence was illegally collected


By Jeremy Finley
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Alex Friedmann, the prisoner-rights advocate charged with hiding weapons and ammunition inside the Davidson County jail, asked a judge not to allow specific evidence from his home to be introduced at his upcoming trial.

Friedmann and his legal team appeared in court Wednesday afternoon, arguing that metro police illegally obtained certain items collected at his house.

Friedmann’s trial is slated to begin Monday, and a judge is set to rule on the motions this Friday.

