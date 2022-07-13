Advertisement

MACC reports skyrocket in foster care numbers following broken A/C


By Terry Bulger and Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Temperatures were up at Metro Animal Care, and Control after the building’s air conditioning unit shut down Tuesday morning.

Portable AC units were brought in to help the residents, but officials say they need for adoption is now even greater than before.

The air conditioning issue is a coincidence as Tuesday marked the first day in a nationwide shelter push for more adoptions with an incentive program called empty the shelters. The “EMPTY the Shelters” initiative was implemented after many shelters around the country reported overcrowding.

MACC reported that 98 dogs and 34 cats are still in need of homes, which is a little higher than average.

With some repairs, the temperatures went back down however the adoptions went up after the public saw the business’ cry for help online. Ten dogs are now in foster care.

