First Alert Forecast: Leftover showers will keep the humidity down today

We’re still dodging some leftover showers and storms in southern Middle Tennessee early this morning, but the rest of that moisture will continue to push south by the start of our afternoon.

I still can’t completely rule out a lingering shower this afternoon, but most if not all of us stay dry with temperatures around 90. It will also be significantly less humid today.

Thursday is looking like a nice day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. While it will be slightly muggy, the humidity should stay in check for the most part again on Thursday.

Temperatures will stretch into the mid 90s on Friday under a mix of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. It will also be slightly more humid Friday afternoon.

As we head into the weekend, we can expect a mainly dry Saturday with temperatures in the mid 90s for the afternoon. An isolated shower cannot be totally ruled out late in the day, but I think everyone stays dry for now.

A better chance at a pop-up shower or storm on Sunday, but still not a washout, with temperatures in the mid 90s again.

More hit or miss showers and storms coming our way early next week with temperatures back in the lower 90s on Monday and Tuesday.

