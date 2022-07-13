Fans of Bettie Page push for historical marker in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A famous 1950s pinup model from Nashville could soon have her own historical marker.

Bettie Page is known as the ‘Queen of pinups’ and the Metro Historical Commission is considering honoring her.

Page would be one of the first pop culture icons to have a historical marker in Nashville. The marker would be placed in front of Hume-Fogg High School, where Page graduated second in her class.

Following high school, Page went on to study education at Vanderbilt, before becoming one of America’s most photographed pinup girls of her time.

Ben Wilkinson, one of Bettie Page’s fans, wants to pay tribute to Page and her success. He reached out to the Metro Historical Commission and offered to pay for Page’s historical marker.

“To me, she represents female empowerment. She was second in her class at Hume-Fogg. She went on to go to college. She actually went back to college later in her life after her pinup career. She was really driven. She made her own path. It was all on her terms,” Wilkinson said.

The Metro Historical Commission says to get a historical marker, the person being recognized must have achieved historical significance 50 years ago or more. This would seemingly qualify Page for the honor.

“I do think the marker will pass, just based on comments and feedback I’ve gotten from commissioners. People seem really in favor of this marker. Bettie Page is worthy of being recognized as a great Nashvillian,” said Historic Preservationist Jessica Reeves.

Bettie Page’s historical marker is in its early planning stages. If it passes, the marker will be unveiled by early 2023.

