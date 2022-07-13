Driver charged with DUI after causing crash involving 2 semi-trucks

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was charged with a DUI second offense following a crash involving two semi-trucks Wednesday.

THP said they were on the scene of a crash involving two commercial vehicles at exit 163 on eastbound I-40 in Dickson County.

According to the preliminary report, a 2011 Volvo TT driven by 39-year-old Roscoe Beasley of Muskogee, OK, was traveling westbound on I-40 near mile marker 165. At the same time, two semi trucks, one driven by 54-year-old Jerry Lee Freeland of Paris, TN, and the other driven by 46-year-old Kenneth David Bell-Northrop of Roland, AR, were traveling eastbound on I-40 near mile marker 165.

Beasley reportedly failed to stay in the lane he was in, ran off the left side of the roadway, and struck a guard rail face. He then continued through the guard rail, crossed the median, and struck Freeland before continuing through another guard rail face. Freeland and Beasley’s vehicles were both disabled and came to a final rest blocking all lanes of travel of I-40 Eastbound.

THP added that as Beasley was initially crossing the median, Bell-Northrop side-swiped Freeland to avoid a collision with Beasley. As a result, Bell-Northrop reportedly avoided additional contact with the other vehicles and finally rested on the right shoulder of the roadway.

All the passengers in each vehicle reportedly wore seatbelts and only received minor injuries.

Beasley was charged with DUI Second Offense after the incident.

The area reportedly had heavy traffic as crews worked to clear the damage.

