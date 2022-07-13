Council to study homelessness, solutions in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We’re expecting to learn more about Nashville’s study of homelessness from the planning council meeting happening on Wednesday morning.

We already know from the report done this year that as of January, 1,900 people are experiencing homelessness in the city.

At least 600 of those people are living outside or places not fit for habitation, and 500 are considered chronically homeless.

Due to these numbers, Mayor John Cooper has committed Nashville to be a “housing first” city. He has dedicated $50 million from the American Rescue Plan for this effort.

Nashville will receive expert guidance on how to invest those funds in the most effective ways, which include:

target chronic homelessness

create a stand-alone Metro office of homelessness

restructure Homeless Planning Council

assess needs and invest strategically

build permanent supportive housing capacity

Several groundbreakings for affordable and permanent supportive housing are already underway in the city. One is on 2nd Avenue North by the old Metro Jail that will offer centralized housing and supportive services for the unhoused.

Over the last five years, permanent supportive housing decreased by 9 percent, which represents a loss of 127 beds. However, 630 new permanent supportive housing beds are expected to be added to the current inventory.

