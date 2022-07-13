Commercial vehicle crash backs up I-40

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are on the scene of a crash in Dickson County.

THP said they are on the scene of a crash involving two commercial vehicles at exit 163 on eastbound I-40 in Dickson County. THP said they believe the roadway will be cleared by 7 p.m.

There is reportedly lane blockage and heavy traffic in the area.

Officials confirmed that injuries had been reported.

Traffic alert!! All eastbound lanes on I-40 near exit 163 (Highway 48) are closed while troopers investigate a crash involving injuries. Traffic is heavy in the area please use caution. pic.twitter.com/CmPgx0lsVz — THPNashville (@THPNashville) July 13, 2022

This is a breaking news update, and we will update the story as we receive more information.

