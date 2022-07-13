Commercial vehicle crash backs up I-40
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are on the scene of a crash in Dickson County.
THP said they are on the scene of a crash involving two commercial vehicles at exit 163 on eastbound I-40 in Dickson County. THP said they believe the roadway will be cleared by 7 p.m.
There is reportedly lane blockage and heavy traffic in the area.
Officials confirmed that injuries had been reported.
This is a breaking news update, and we will update the story as we receive more information.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.