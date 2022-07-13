Advertisement

Cave City woman killed in wreck on KY 90 in Cumberland County

Accident
Accident(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BURKESVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) – Kentucky State Police Post 15 is investigating a wreck that killed two in Cumberland County.

On Tuesday around 3:15 p.m. KSP troopers responded to a wreck on KY 90.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Tara Reed, 49, of Cave City, was traveling west on KY 90 in a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze when she crossed the center line and struck a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu traveling east on KY 90 head on.

The Chevrolet Malibu was being operated by Bruce McCarty, 79, of Burkesville.

Both Reed and McCarthy and were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Cumberland County Coroner.

