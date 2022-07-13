Advertisement

‘Buck Moon’ over Middle Tennessee Wednesday night


By Mary Alice Royse and Cody Murphy
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - July’s full moon, also known as the Buck Moon, will be visible Wednesday night.

The Buck Moon will be over Middle Tennessee. It is the year’s closest full moon and is also called Perigee.

Officials said the moon would be about 221,000 miles from Earth.

Moonrise Wednesday night begins at 8:37 p.m. You can see it looking southeast.

