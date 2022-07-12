Advertisement

Woman found shot inside car in North Nashville

By Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital with critical injuries early Tuesday morning.

According to police, they were called to an Exxon gas station between Brick Church Pike and Hampton Street for a shooting around 2 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers arrived to find a 50-year-old woman inside of her vehicle with gunshot wounds to the chest and arm. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Detectives said the shooting may have occurred at a nearby location and not at the gas station.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives gather evidence at a North Nashville gas station.
Detectives gather evidence at a North Nashville gas station.(WSMV)

