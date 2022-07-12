Stakeholders worry about ‘indecent exposures’ in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of the latest calls to 911 regarding an indecent exposure came in from an employee with the Nashville Downtown Partnership.

“When you think about indecent exposure, you’re always shocked,” said Tom Turner, the president and CEO of the Nashville Downtown Partnership.

It’s happening fairly frequently.

WSMV4 counted six indecent exposure cases in just the past three weeks. Keep in mind, those are just the cases involving an arrest or a citation.

“It’s frustrating. It’s disappointing,” said Metro council member Freddie O’Connell who represents the downtown area.

O’Connell said many of the cases don’t get reported, and even when they do, police have to catch a person in the act in order to make an arrest.

“I also hear stories, get sent photographs from urban residents that I know don’t always make it into police reports. So whatever you’re seeing on the warrant side, doesn’t even match the number incidents,” said O’Connell.

Many of the cases seem to involve people struggling with mental illness.

It’s why O’Connell said the city is doing things like increasing the amount of mental health resources available to police.

“The Davidson County Sheriffs Office has launched their behavioral care center as part of their downtown detention facility, so we are trying to be responsive,” said O’Connell.

Additionally, he said, the city broke ground on dozens of supportive housing units designed for Nashville’s mentally ill.

Those actions are reassuring for people like Turner, who worries the number of indecent exposure cases is detracting from downtown.

“Whether it’s your work neighborhood, your live neighborhood, your play neighborhood, it’s just not something you want to see,” said Turner.

