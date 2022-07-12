Police: Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at THP troopers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested Tuesday after shooting at Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers during a drug investigation.

Metro Nashville Police said Michael Dewayne Short, Jr., 32, of Old Hickory, was arrested Tuesday on five counts of attempted murder after firing at THP Special Operations troopers while executing a narcotics search warrant at an apartment complex on Apache Trail Tuesday morning.

The warrant was issued alongside an ongoing Tennessee Bureau of Investigation drug investigation.

Authorities said THP troopers knocked on the apartment door and announced themselves, and when they did not receive an answer, the five troopers breached the door.

The troopers reportedly heard gunshots coming from the kitchen area and retreated out of the apartment. Short was called out of the unit and was taken into custody afterward.

No troopers reportedly returned fire during the incident.

