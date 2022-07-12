Advertisement

Planned power outage for Bellevue Tuesday night postponed


By Carley Gordon and Chuck Morris
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A planned power outage in Bellevue schedule for Tuesday night has been postponed, according to the Nashville Electric Service.

NES had planned an outage in the Bellevue Road area beginning at 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. for crews to perform maintenance and upgrade electrical equipment. The planned outage has been postponed because of the chance of rain and storms.

“Nashville Electric Service (NES) has canceled a scheduled power outage tonight in Bellevue. Crews need to replace a power pole, and potential storms could affect that work. The maintenance work will be rescheduled at a later date, yet to be determined.”

The outage is one of several scheduled for this month.

Those who were to be impacted by the outage should have received a voicemail or postcard from NES.

Planned outages for July

DateTimeLocationReasonAlternate date
July 1210 p.m.-6 a.m.Bellevue RoadMaintenanceTBA
July 138-10 a.m.Noonan DriveVegetation maintenanceJuly 14
July 198 a.m.-noonRichland AvenueMaintenanceJuly 20
July 208 a.m.-noonCurtiswood LaneMaintenanceJuly 27
July 217 p.m.-3 a.m.10th Avenue NorthMaintenanceJuly 28
July 246 a.m.-1 p.m.Hermitage AvenueMaintenanceAug. 7
July 246 a.m.-6 p.m.Meharry BoulevardMaintenanceJuly 31

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

