Planned power outage for Bellevue Tuesday night postponed
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A planned power outage in Bellevue schedule for Tuesday night has been postponed, according to the Nashville Electric Service.
NES had planned an outage in the Bellevue Road area beginning at 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. for crews to perform maintenance and upgrade electrical equipment. The planned outage has been postponed because of the chance of rain and storms.
“Nashville Electric Service (NES) has canceled a scheduled power outage tonight in Bellevue. Crews need to replace a power pole, and potential storms could affect that work. The maintenance work will be rescheduled at a later date, yet to be determined.”
The outage is one of several scheduled for this month.
Those who were to be impacted by the outage should have received a voicemail or postcard from NES.
Planned outages for July
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Reason
|Alternate date
|July 12
|10 p.m.-6 a.m.
|Bellevue Road
|Maintenance
|TBA
|July 13
|8-10 a.m.
|Noonan Drive
|Vegetation maintenance
|July 14
|July 19
|8 a.m.-noon
|Richland Avenue
|Maintenance
|July 20
|July 20
|8 a.m.-noon
|Curtiswood Lane
|Maintenance
|July 27
|July 21
|7 p.m.-3 a.m.
|10th Avenue North
|Maintenance
|July 28
|July 24
|6 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Hermitage Avenue
|Maintenance
|Aug. 7
|July 24
|6 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Meharry Boulevard
|Maintenance
|July 31
