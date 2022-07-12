Planned power outage for Bellevue Tuesday night postponed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A planned power outage in Bellevue schedule for Tuesday night has been postponed, according to the Nashville Electric Service.

NES had planned an outage in the Bellevue Road area beginning at 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. for crews to perform maintenance and upgrade electrical equipment. The planned outage has been postponed because of the chance of rain and storms.

“Nashville Electric Service (NES) has canceled a scheduled power outage tonight in Bellevue. Crews need to replace a power pole, and potential storms could affect that work. The maintenance work will be rescheduled at a later date, yet to be determined.”

The outage is one of several scheduled for this month.

Those who were to be impacted by the outage should have received a voicemail or postcard from NES.

Planned outages for July

Date Time Location Reason Alternate date July 12 10 p.m.-6 a.m. Bellevue Road Maintenance TBA July 13 8-10 a.m. Noonan Drive Vegetation maintenance July 14 July 19 8 a.m.-noon Richland Avenue Maintenance July 20 July 20 8 a.m.-noon Curtiswood Lane Maintenance July 27 July 21 7 p.m.-3 a.m. 10th Avenue North Maintenance July 28 July 24 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Hermitage Avenue Maintenance Aug. 7 July 24 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Meharry Boulevard Maintenance July 31

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.