Off-duty Metro Police officer’s vehicle set on fire
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are working to identify the person who used fireworks to set fire to a Metro Police SUV parked at an off-duty’s home in the Hermitage Precinct on Monday night.
The fire occurred just before 6:45 p.m., according to information from the Nashville Fire Department’s active incidents dataset.
Police said no one was injured and leads are being pursued.
