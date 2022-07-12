Off-duty Metro Police officer’s vehicle set on fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are working to identify the person who used fireworks to set fire to a Metro Police SUV parked at an off-duty’s home in the Hermitage Precinct on Monday night.

The fire occurred just before 6:45 p.m., according to information from the Nashville Fire Department’s active incidents dataset.

Police said no one was injured and leads are being pursued.

BREAKING: Specialized Investigations Division detectives are working to identify the person who used fireworks to commit the arson of an MNPD SUV parked at an off-duty officer's home within the Hermitage Precinct tonight. No one hurt. Leads being pursued. pic.twitter.com/EZPTLAQy7y — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 12, 2022

