Neighborhood near Vanderbilt reports rash of smashed car windows

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several car windows were smashed on and near Convent Place near Hillsboro Village and a glass repair shop said it is fixing more cars from incidents like that.

Olivia Jamieson was one of the victims of a busted car window.

“It was really upsetting,” she said.

It was not the start of the week Jamieson pictured for herself as she got ready for clinics on Monday.

“My roommate had just left and come in and I’m still eating breakfast and she said, ‘Olivia, I think your car window has been broken into,’” Jamieson said. “I go outside, check it out, and then we see another girl looking at her window, and then my roommate goes to her car and found her window had also been smashed.”

Metro Police said on Monday it had received nine reports of smashed car windows on Convent Place, but there could be more.

“A police officer said he had scanned the scene and thought about 30 cars had been broken into in the parking lot I was in and other parking lots nearby,” Jamieson said.

Jamieson said she knew she immediately had to fix her car.

“The deductible was $250, so I paid $250 out of pocket and I had to get it done on Monday because it’s supposed to rain Tuesday,” Jamieson said.

Her car window was fixed on Monday, but she said it took a while for her and her mother to find a place to fix it.

“When she called insurance though, I think it took like 10 or so different companies for them to find someone who had availability,” Jamieson said. “At the time that my mom was calling, a bunch of other people had noticed that their cars were broken into and were calling so they said it’s first-come, first-serve.”

“This is daily now,” Steven Madanat, owner of Low Price Auto Glass, said.

That’s how often Madanat said he comes across people who need car windows fixed after being smashed in.

“It’s gotten worse. I’ll be honest with you after COVID-19,” Madanat said. “Most of it on the weekends between Friday, Saturday and Sunday.”

Madanat said that’s why he keeps a lot of glass in stock at his store.

“When my customer comes, I got the glass for you,” Madanat said. “It depends. Some cars have laminated glass. We knock it off in 10 to 15 minutes. Some cars, it’s tempered glass. It takes between 30 and 35 minutes, depending how messy the car is because we have to clean it.”

While he is glad to help fix people’s cars, he has this tip for people.

“These people, they have no mercy. That’s not fair,” he said. “As far as advice, don’t keep anything in your car, not even your registration, your insurance card. Just don’t leave anything.”

The same advice Jamieson has for her friends and others. She said she feels lucky only an iPhone charger was taken from her car after it was broken into.

“I’m just telling all my friends to make sure they don’t keep their valuables in the car because all they got from me was an iPhone charger. That’s something I can replace,” Jamieson said. “If there had been anything valuable in my car, I would have been more upset. I wish that maybe we had some cameras around the area. It was well lit. Now I’m just on edge and will be on the lookout more.”

Metro Police said the police report from the car window break-ins is linked to a car burglary from a home on nearby Portland Avenue. Police remind residents to lock their car, secure any valuables and remove the keys.

