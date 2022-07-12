Neighborhood helps family in recovery after house fire

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Hendersonville family has lost almost everything after lightning sparked a fire at their house.

The community is now coming together to help the family get back on their feet.

Taylor Lauricella and her fiancé Eric Evchich were away on vacation in New York when the first started last Thursday. Burnt wood and broken glass sit scattered across the yard of their house as the couple said they’re still struggling to process everything.

“It goes in waves,” Lauricella said. “You think you are OK, then you think of something you don’t have anymore. Even the memories of sitting on the couch watching TV. We are never going to do that again in that house on that couch, so it’s pretty upsetting.”

Lauricella and Evchich returned home after the fire to see what they could salvage.

They were only able to get one small box of jewelry from Lauricella’s grandmother and a safe with their important documents. They only have the handful of items that were with them on vacation.

While the couple has lost everything, they said the support they got from the community during the cleanup process was extremely helpful. Since then people have continued to offer clothes, food and even a place to stay.

“People from all around the neighborhood were just giving us water,” Evchich said. “One guy just gave us a big thing of watermelon to eat. A firefighter who lived on the street helped me get out personal items that we really needed to get out of the house. It was great. The support was massive throughout that day and it continues to grow today.”

A lot of help came from Megan Greene, their next-door neighbor. She was the first to call Lauricella and Evchich to tell them about the fire and started a GoFundMe page that has already raised thousands of dollars to help get the couple back on their feet.

“There was an immediate outpouring of support from people who wanted to help any way they could,” Green said. “There are a lot of things that are never going to be able to be replaced, but I am hoping that with a little extra financial support that they can at least have a little more room to wiggle, and to be able to find a place to live.”

“People are just great,” Lauricella said. “They have the largest hearts. I don’t even know how to thank them enough. It’s just been amazing.”

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.