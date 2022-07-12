Music City chorus wins international title

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville and Music City delivered again over the weekend winning the International Music Chorus competition.

The Nashville singers competed with 37 choruses, some from around the world.

The winners loved that moment.

“It was just like the blood left my body and I slumped in my chair,” Luke Davis said.

Winning is fun. Davis and his 86 in-tune friends make the Music City Chorus go, harmonizing their way Saturday to a first-place finish in the International World Championship.

Just listen to the music and you’ll hear it in low, medium and high. Davis sings high.

The downtown organization mostly flies under the radar. They hope the win changes that, noting rehearsals on Seventh Avenue are open to the public.

