Advertisement

Music City chorus wins international title


Nashville and Music City delivered again over the weekend winning the International Music Chorus competition.
By Terry Bulger
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville and Music City delivered again over the weekend winning the International Music Chorus competition.

The Nashville singers competed with 37 choruses, some from around the world.

The winners loved that moment.

“It was just like the blood left my body and I slumped in my chair,” Luke Davis said.

Winning is fun. Davis and his 86 in-tune friends make the Music City Chorus go, harmonizing their way Saturday to a first-place finish in the International World Championship.

Just listen to the music and you’ll hear it in low, medium and high. Davis sings high.

The downtown organization mostly flies under the radar. They hope the win changes that, noting rehearsals on Seventh Avenue are open to the public.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Monday evening news update
Monday evening news update from WSMV4
Brentvale log cabin deemed unsafe
Historic Brentwood cabin deemed structurally unsafe
Drivers on edge driving on I-840 after shooting
Officials searching for suspect who shot 2 men on I-840 in Rutherford Co.
FILE - Monkeypox
3 cases of monkeypox reported in Davidson Co.