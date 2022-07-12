Metro PD: 726 body-cam and car-cam videos unaccounted for since 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police began investigating Tuesday why a small percentage of the police department’s body-worn and in-car camera systems are turning up incomplete when transferred from the storage server from the upload server.

MNPD said they first noticed a potential problem on May 6 when the District Attorney’s Office inquired about a DUI video and immediately notified the company. The company MNPD asked for help is Motorola, the parent company of WatchGuard, the company the police department uses to record and upload videos.

Police department Information Technology personnel said they have determined that the storage server has an incomplete officer or supervisor videos related to 183 arrests and citation situations between April 7, 2021, and July 7, 2022. This accumulates to 55 situations involving body-worn cameras and 128 involving in-car cameras that have all gone unaccounted for during this period.

The other categories according to MNPD that have video missing include the following:

- 492 Calls for Service not involving arrest or citation

- 17 Traffic Stops

- 17 Evidentiary/Search

- 13 Training/Test

- 2 Investigative Vehicle Stops

- 2 Police-Involved Crash

MNPD said they determined that the incomplete videos were all fully received by the upload server but did not totally transfer to the storage server. In those situations where there was an incomplete transfer, they appear to involve either a body-worn camera or an in-car camera, not both. Additionally, the presence of the other officer with cameras in those arrest/citation scenarios would provide supplemental video in those instances.

Since MNPD is considered a significant city user of WatchGuard camera technology, officials asked Motorola to prioritize identifying and fixing the technological problems. A Motorola technical engineer is expected to arrive in Nashville Wednesday.

As the battle with technological issues continues, MNPD staff said they have taken to write computer scripts that will cause an alert when data from the upload server does not transfer to the storage server. The department can then go directly to the original body-worn or in-car camera that recorded the video and retrieve it directly from the camera within 72 hours of the original recording.

MNPD added that during a random analysis of video from 14 body-worn cameras conducted last month, 12 had documented video frame loss of at least one continuous second. WatchGuard was immediately notified following the incident, and five cameras were reportedly shipped to the company for analysis. WatchGuard said that the troubleshooting process is continuing.

The MNPD said they have gradually deployed WatchGuard camera systems across the precincts and to detectives in 2020 and 2021. At full deployment on September 29, 2021, cameras had been issued to 1,367 personnel and installed in 790 vehicles.

Reportedly, 1.7 million video events were recorded by MNPD officers between April 7, 2021, and July 7, 2022, and then uploaded to the storage.

